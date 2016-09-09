Sabolik carved in butter

Princess Kay of the Milky Way finalist Kiersten Sabolik of Kensington poses next to her likeness sculpted in butter. (Contributed photo)

As the Douglas County dairy princess, Sabolik represented the county at the Minnesota State Fair in the 63rd Princess Kay of the Milky Way.

Each Princess Kay finalist is sculpted in butter during the state fair and the one selected as Princess Kay goes on to serve as the official goodwill ambassador for Minnesota’s 3,000-plus dairy farms.

Sabolik is the daughter of Gary and Beth Sabolik and studies exercise physiology at the College of St. Scholastica.