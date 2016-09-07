Scribes Author Series begins at Douglas County Library

The Douglas County Library in Alexandria is providing the chance for people to hear from a budding author at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, in its large meeting room. Rena Olsen's first book, The Girl Before, was released in August to positive reviews, including in the Wall Street Journal.

Alternating between past and present, The Girl Before tells the story of Clara Lawson. Without warning, her home is invaded by armed men, and she finds herself separated from her husband and daughters.

A licensed therapist, Olsen's background in psychology is reflected in the complex and layered characters she created.

The talk by Olsen is the first in a series at the library this month entitled September Scribes Author Series.

The second talk will be by Minnesota author, Chad Lewis, who will talk about gangsters in Minnesota, based on his nonfiction book The Minnesota Road Guide to Gangster Hot Spots. He will speak at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the library.

The concluding talk will be at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27, with Gene Stark, local nursery owner and published author. His newest work, Accidentally Green: Building an Organic Livelihood, will be the main topic of his talk.