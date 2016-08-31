Aging Mastery Program offered

Vital Living Alexandria will host an Aging Mastery Program (AMP), which encourages mastery, developing behaviors across many dimensions that will lead to improved health, stronger financial security, and overall well-being.

Attendees can meet new friends, provide support and encouragement to their peers, find ways to enrich their life, and become more involved in the community.

The seven-session program will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday from Sept. 7 to Oct. 19 at Arabella Manor in Alexandria. The $40 registration fee includes course materials.

For more information, call Community Education at (320) 762-3310.