    ‘American Pickers’ to visit Minnesota

    By Forum News Service Today at 11:00 a.m.

    If you’ve got junk, there’s some people coming to town that want to hear from you.

    Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, better known as the junk-seeking enthusiasts from the History Channel hit “American Pickers,” will be visiting Minnesota to film throughout the region in October, according to the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

    Wolfe and Fritz are looking, in particular, for large, rare collections and things they’ve never seen before.

    To be considered, they ask that you contact them via email at americanpickers@cineflix.com, leave a voicemail at 1-855-OLD-RUST or a message on Facebook by searching @GotAPick.

    They are interested description of your items and where your collection is located. Respondents should include their name, town, state and a contact phone number,.

    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
