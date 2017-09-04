‘American Pickers’ to visit Minnesota
If you’ve got junk, there’s some people coming to town that want to hear from you.
Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, better known as the junk-seeking enthusiasts from the History Channel hit “American Pickers,” will be visiting Minnesota to film throughout the region in October, according to the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Wolfe and Fritz are looking, in particular, for large, rare collections and things they’ve never seen before.
To be considered, they ask that you contact them via email at americanpickers@cineflix.com, leave a voicemail at 1-855-OLD-RUST or a message on Facebook by searching @GotAPick.
They are interested description of your items and where your collection is located. Respondents should include their name, town, state and a contact phone number,.