Andria Theatre brings the 1930s to 2017 with 'Stormy Weather'

This summer's Community Read was "The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold in the 1936 Berlin Olympics."

The Alexandria Andria Theatre plans to illustrate the timeline of the story through story and song, and take the audience to another place and time while highlighting the 1930's significant events. Some events include the dust bowl, the Great Depression, the New Deal and the opening of the Andria Theatre, as a movie theater, in 1936.

Paulette Friday, an Alexandria storyteller and performer, is the director and writer behind the show. Friday shared that she and six other storytellers as well as several talented musicians have been rehearsing and planning for months.

"People should be ready to have fun and sing along, and we do encourage singing along. I have no doubt people will know the songs, they're everlasting classics," Friday said. "They should also be prepared to learn about or be refreshed on the history of the (19)30s, and most of all to be entertained. It's going to be a fun hour."

The title of the show comes from the bluesy 1930s song "Stormy Weather."

Audience members can look forward to vintage window and lobby decorations provided by Past and Present Antiques as well as cars of the 1930s parked out front the night of the show courtesy of an area vintage car club, Friday said.

"This year's Community Read has been amazing," said Douglas County Library Director Jake Odland. "We've had such a great response to the book and all of the wonderfully creative events. I can't wait to see everyone at 'Stormy Weather,' which will be a wonderful culmination to our celebration of reading and the community."

The show will begin at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29. The performance is free and open to the public, with no tickets necessary. A preview night of the show will also be open to the public the night before at 7 p.m..

Next year's Community Read event will kick off in February. The book is yet to be determined.