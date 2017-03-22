Organic Gardening Club to host barn dance

The cost is $2. Children get in free. All ages and dancing skill levels are welcome, and parking is available in the north parking lot on campus.

The Organic Gardening Club is a student-run club that operates an organic vegetable garden on campus. The club plants and harvests a wide variety of vegetables, which are then served in the dining hall. Last year, the club harvested more than 2,000 pounds of vegetables.

The club also takes care of three bee hives, and during the winter, when working in the garden isn't possible, it attends farming conferences, tours deep winter greenhouses and plans future plantings and expansions of the garden.

The Organic Gardening Club gives students the resources to learn how to plant and take care of a garden, as well as connects us to people across rural Minnesota working on growing sustainable local food.