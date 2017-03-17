Registration open for Prairie Fire's 'Tom Sawyer'

The camp will be held from noon to 5 p.m. the week of July 31 to Aug. 4, with three performances on the weekend, Aug. 4-6. The camp and performances will be held at West Central Area Secondary auditorium in Barrett.

All registrants are guaranteed a role in the play. Characters include Tom Sawyer, Huck Finn, Becky Thatcher, Suzie Harper, Mrs. Thatcher, Mrs. Harper, cousins Sidney and Hildegarde, the conman's sidekick Roger, the Townies, the River Rats, the Ghouls and the Bats.

Camp is open to anyone ages 7-18. Registration is accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Last year's show had 75 campers representing 35 communities and four states.

This year's staff includes veterans Jeremy Day and Holly Dickerson, taking on the roles of the Rightful King of France and Aunt Polly.

For more information, contact Prairie Fire at (320) 518-9077 or visit prairiefirechildrenstheatre.com.