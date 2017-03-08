Classical pianist featured at fifth CLCA concert

Admission is by Central Lakes Concert Association membership only. If interested in a season membership, call Kathi Haug at (320) 815-8979.

Gargiulo is a classical pianist who performs the compositions of renowned masters. He has performed throughout the world and has made TV and radio appearances in many countries.

Born and educated in Italy, Gargiulo has dual U.S. and Italian citizenship. He studied at conservatories in Italy and Russia, as well as in the U.S., where he earned degrees from Peabody Conservatory and the University of Maryland.

Gargiulo is the founder and artistic director of the Water Island Music Festival in the Virgin Islands. He currently resides in New York City.

His program is varied and encompasses classical pieces such as the "De Falla Fire Dance," Rimsky-Korsakov's "Flight of the Bumble Bee" and Chopin's "Revolutionary Etude," as well as several of his own pieces.

The concert will also include video of the keyboard so that audience members can see Gargiulo's hands at work.

The Alexandria Echo Press, Carlson Music Center, and Sanford Health are co-sponsoring this concert.