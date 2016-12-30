AAAA improv show adds more local flavor

This year's show will have another new wrinkle - more stage time for AAAA's own improv team.

The Alexandria Area Arts Association will host its fifth annual Theater Off the Cuff Improvaganza at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.

Theater Off the Cuff includes AAAA associate director David Christman and stage partner Colin Hearn.

After showing off his improv skills during previous New Year's Eve shows, Christman was able to cultivate interest in improv locally.

"We started an improv team here and now they can do a show on their own," Christman said.

That team, The Quad Squad, will be featured in the Off the Cuff show Saturday.

"It's always different," AAAA Executive Director Ann Hermes said. "It's always a new show."

Christman said most of the actors had some affiliation with AAAA before joining the troupe, but a few are from outside the typical theater scene.

"There are a lot of very different personalities," Christman said.

The team has been meeting to practice a couple of times a month.

Practice? But isn't the idea behind improv comedy for it to be improvisational, as in unrehearsed?

Yes, but there are techniques and stage games that can be practiced to sharpen one's reactions on stage and create more comic scenes - even if it is different every show.

Improv comedy is built off of suggestions from the audience as springboards for different scenes.

"It's very much an audience participation show," Christman said.

The local troupe had about 20 to 25 minutes of stage time in last year's show, but this year will do the bulk of the 90-minute show.

The troupe has up to 10 people, and does other performances around the area, though not all actors are at every show.

The all-ages show will be a fundraiser for AAAA. The crowd for the New Year's Eve show has grown to about 350.

This year's show also includes wine sales at the AAAA Theatre and a sponsor, Art and Soul salon, which is next door to the theater.

Christman said the show is family oriented. "We keep it clean" he said. "We take people to the edge of the cliff but not push them off."

Theater Off the Cuff's New Year's Eve Improvaganza.

7 p.m. Saturday

Alexandria Area Arts Association, 618 Broadway

Tickets: $10

The Quad Squad

Krista Monson

Dave Christman

David Conover

Scott Giannone

Carolyn Giannone

Tom E Lee

Pete Woit

Amberrose Nelson

Jake Stone

Cameron Koester