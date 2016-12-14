Theatre L'Homme Dieu announces 57th season

Season passes (one admission per theatrical production) and flex passes (five admissions to be used any time for theatrical productions) are now available, with a buy-one-get-one-for-half-price available through Dec. 31. Passes can be acquired at TLHD.org or by calling (320) 846-3150.

'Sweet Land, the musical'

June 20-25

Inge Altenberg journeys to 1920 Minnesota to marry a bachelor farmer, but Inge's German heritage turns her new neighbors against the match. Under cathedral skies, the determined young immigrant and her stoic farmer fight for their lives, facing their own misgivings and the harshness of an unforgiving land.

A lyrical celebration of hard-won independence and a reflection of generations past, "Sweet Land" reminds audiences of who they are and where they came from.

Music, lyrics and book are by Perrin Post, Laurie Flanigan-Hegge and Dina Maccabee, and it is produced by The History Theatre.

'Rise Up, O Men'

June 27-July 2

Sixth in the Church Basement Ladies series, "Rise Up, O Men" is a comedy with music featuring the men of the church and the church basement ladies who serve them. As hard-working farmers discuss their scrap lumber piles and benefits of weld vs. solder and the pastor collects jokes to spice up his sermon, they unintentionally disrupt the order of the kitchen.

The show is by Greta Grosch, Dennis Curley and Graydon Royce, directed by Curt Wollan, and produced by Troupe America.

'The Gin Game'

July 11-16

Sharp-witted residents of a retirement home are drawn together over a game of gin in this Pulitzer Prize-winning play. Over time, their game passes from cordial to flirtatious to a battle of wills, as their vulnerabilities and secrets gradually bubble to the surface.

Funny and touching, the cast is led by Raye Birk, who has performed in 27 productions at The Guthrie, 150 television shows and appearances on the nation's greatest stages.

The show is by D.L. Coburn, directed by Tim Stoltz and produced by Sidekick Theatre.

'Seedfolks'

July 18-23

In a mosaic of America, "Seedfolks" is set in a vacant lot of Cleveland in a neighborhood that has turned over from immigrant whites to migrating blacks to a new batch of immigrants from Asia and Latin America, even as people remain from the earlier waves.

The title comes from a young girl who plants seeds in the vacant lot in her father's memory, an act that animates the disparate residents of the urban community. It is an acting tour-de-force for Ivey Award-winning Sonja Parks, who transforms into a dozen characters that surround an 11-year old Asian girl.

The show is written by Paul Fleischman, directed by Peter Brosius, and produced by Children's Theatre Company

'Million Dollar Quartet'

Aug. 1-6

This musical captures the day when four Rock 'n' Roll greats — Elvis, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins — made music history, fashioning an ideal blend of adrenaline, charisma and rumbling rhythms.

The musical midwife who made it happen was the "Father of Rock 'n' Roll," Sam Phillips, who discovered them all. This was the only occasion the four legends-to-be played together, and it has come to be known as the greatest jam sessions of all time.

This on-stage musical includes 100 minutes of 22 great hits of these icons and others, including "Blue Suede Shoes," "I Walk The Line," "Long Tall Sally" and "Great Balls of Fire."

The show is written by Floyd Mutrux and Colin Escott, directed by Kent Knutson and produced by Old Log Theater.

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

• Yesterday and Today: The Beatles — June 15-16

• TBA — July 6-7

• Remembering Bobby Vee — Aug. 15-16