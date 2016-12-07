Christmas tales come to Lakes Area Radio Theatre

Kip Sundlee, Kevin Lee, Lindsey Ann, Aaron Dahlseng and Allen Senstad will bring the classic characters to life. Bob Piotrowski will perform the music.

The shows will be performed on Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. Admission is $5. For information, call the box office at (320) 808-3841. Past shows are available at www.lakesareatheatre.com.

'Big Little Jesus: A Dragnet Christmas'

There's no time for decking the halls and enjoying some eggnog for Joe Friday when baby Jesus disappears the day before Christmas from the nativity scene of the oldest church in Los Angeles. They will end up searching high and low to find the holy infant, but will they succeed before Christmas Mass?

'Christmas with Abbott and Costello'

Abbott and Costello are back and in a Christmas mood. Lakes Area Radio Theatre follows them as they shop for Christmas, write cards and throw a Christmas party.