Alexandria to host A Magical Medora Christmas
Five Medora performers will bring a family-friendly holiday show, A Magical Medora Christmas, to audiences in Alexandria on Monday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Alexandria Area High School Performing Arts Center.
A Magical Medora Christmas is a 19-community, 24-show tour featuring vocal performances by Emily Walter, Jared Mason and Job Christenson. Throughout the show, Bill Sorenson provides magic and banter with steel guitar player Roger Rettig.
The doors open at least 45 minutes before the show. Tickets are $23 and can be purchased at Elden's Fresh Foods or online at medora.com/do/entertainment/a-magical-medora-christmas.