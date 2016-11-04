Nathan's Old Time Band leads time of dancing
The public is invited to the Phoenix Event Center in Alexandria for an afternoon of music and dancing on Sunday, Nov. 13, from 2 to 5 p.m. Nathan's Old Time Band will provide live music. The cost is $7. Doors will open at 1:30.
Nathan's Old Time Band started in January of 2012 and has grown into an energetic dutchman-style and country band. It plays for all sorts of occasions, including ballroom dances, private parties, outdoor festivals, polka Masses, parades and nursing homes.
The purpose of the band is to promote polka and country music, to bring all age groups of the community together to enjoy the pleasure of dancing and to simply have fun.