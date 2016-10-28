Search
    Take up swing dancing at Harvest Ball

    Posted Today at 11:00 a.m.

    The public is invited to attend the annual Harvest Ball Swing Dance Party fundraiser for Alexandria's jazz band programs. The event is Friday, Nov. 4, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. in the Alexandria Area High School large commons area. Parking is available on either side of the building.

    Both of the high school's jazz bands will open the night with a performance. The evening will then be rounded out with an hour-long performance by Doc's All Stars Big Band.

    Instructors Barb and Jewett Benson will be available to provide free basic swing dancing lessons starting at 6:30 p.m. and through the evening.

    Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door and can be bought ahead of time at Elden's Fresh Foods, the Alexandria Area High School office or from a jazz band student.

    The jazz band students are currently raising funds to buy a keyboard and amplifier for the middle school jazz program.

