Take up swing dancing at Harvest Ball

Both of the high school's jazz bands will open the night with a performance. The evening will then be rounded out with an hour-long performance by Doc's All Stars Big Band.

Instructors Barb and Jewett Benson will be available to provide free basic swing dancing lessons starting at 6:30 p.m. and through the evening.

Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door and can be bought ahead of time at Elden's Fresh Foods, the Alexandria Area High School office or from a jazz band student.

The jazz band students are currently raising funds to buy a keyboard and amplifier for the middle school jazz program.