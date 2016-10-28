Take up swing dancing at Harvest Ball
The public is invited to attend the annual Harvest Ball Swing Dance Party fundraiser for Alexandria's jazz band programs. The event is Friday, Nov. 4, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. in the Alexandria Area High School large commons area. Parking is available on either side of the building.
Both of the high school's jazz bands will open the night with a performance. The evening will then be rounded out with an hour-long performance by Doc's All Stars Big Band.
Instructors Barb and Jewett Benson will be available to provide free basic swing dancing lessons starting at 6:30 p.m. and through the evening.
Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door and can be bought ahead of time at Elden's Fresh Foods, the Alexandria Area High School office or from a jazz band student.
The jazz band students are currently raising funds to buy a keyboard and amplifier for the middle school jazz program.