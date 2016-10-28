Search
    Get glammed up

    Posted Today at 12:00 p.m.

    The public is invited to attend Grit and Glam, a couture ball, on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 6 p.m. to midnight at Broadway Ballroom in Alexandria.

    The evening will begin with social hour, followed by hors d'oeuvres, a runway show and an after party. Entertainment will be provided by Haley Wegner and Paige Mackedanz.

    Formal wear is encouraged. A door prize will be awarded for the best dressed.

    Regular tickets are $20 and VIP tickets are $30. Order tickets by emailing online@eventbrite.com.

