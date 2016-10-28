Spooky shows take to the stage in radio theater

The two stories were written by International Falls playwright Jeffery Adams. On stage is Scott Giannone, Katy Niemeyer, Pete Woit and Keri Mohror. Bob Pietrowski performs the music.

'Catnip'

What is so scary about a spinster teacher tutoring a jock to keep him on the football team? Nothing. But she also talks to her pet cats, and she has several of them.

'The Estates'

Many scary people wander the streets this time of year, but have you ever been threatened by a whole neighborhood? In this show, the houses themselves are the villains.

• • •

Admission is $5. For information, call the box office at (320) 808-3841. Past shows are available at www.lakesareatheatre.com.