Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra kicks off 2016-17 season

In its broadest definition, chamber music is essentially "the music of friends." It was music meant to be played by a small group of musicians that would fit into a room, or chamber, hence the name. Playing chamber music requires collaboration among musicians, as there is usually just one person playing each part in a small group.

A wide variety of instruments and music will be represented in this concert. Each of the main families of instruments will be represented: strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion. The musicians have prepared a selection of music from all music eras.

Tickets will be sold at the door for $11 for adults and $5 for students.

The Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra was formed in 2009 with Brad Lambrecht as director. A board of directors was formed, and nonprofit status was secured.

There are more than 50 members from the Alexandria area including the communities of Alexandria, Brandon, Brooten, Carlos, Evansville, Farwell, Fergus Falls, Garfield, Glenwood, Miltona, Morris, Nelson, Osakis, Parkers Prairie, Villard and Vining.

Rehearsals are held on Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. in the Alexandria Area High School Orchestra Room. Membership is open to musicians 16 or older by audition as arranged through the director or board members.

The orchestra is a community organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in West Central Minnesota by:

• Enriching the lives of audience members by bringing them more opportunities to hear beautiful music.

• Providing an opportunity for musicians age 16 and older to participate in performing serious music with an orchestra

• Giving back to the community through donations and student scholarships.

2016-17 SEASON

Sunday, Dec. 4 — Music from the Heavens

Sunday, Feb. 12 — Collaboration: Big Band Experience

Sunday, April 9 — Stories in Music

Sunday, May 21 — Spring in Italy