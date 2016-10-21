Comedian C. Willi Myles comes to Central Square

After growing up with nine sisters and one brother in Alabama, Myles moved to Minnesota to attend college and play football. Myles uses his experiences of growing up in the South and acclimating to the cold of Minnesota to tell funny, non-offensive stories and jokes.

Performing across the U.S. and abroad, his career highlights include several appearances on national television and at the Apollo Theater in New York City. He has opened for many of the top musical and comedy acts throughout the country, performed regularly on cruise ships and at casinos and performed in concert with some of the big names in entertainment.

