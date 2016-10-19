CLCA 2016-17 season opens with Dallas Brass

Admission is by membership only. If interested in a season membership, call Kathi Haug at (320) 815-8979.

Since its founding in 1983, Dallas Brass has established a unique blend of traditional brass instruments with a full complement of drums and percussion. Its repertoire includes Dixieland, Swing, Broadway, Hollywood, classical masterpieces and patriotic music.

A Dallas Brass concert is intended for the entire family. The ideal audience has an age range of 5 to 95. The goal of each performance is to entertain and enrich by playing great music while showing the audience how much the group enjoys what they are doing.

In addition to its regular concerts, Dallas Brass has appeared with major pops orchestras like the New York Pops and the Philly Pops. It has performed at Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center and has toured overseas to Europe and the Far East. It has also performed for Presidents Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush, made an appearance on the CBS "Early Show," and has been heard repeatedly on the TV show "The Young and the Restless."

The Dallas Brass has a strong dedication to working with young musicians and does many student workshops in conjunction with its concerts.