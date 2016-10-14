Country Music Spectacular features country artists

The show raises funds for safety equipment and to train the Douglas County Sheriff's Federation and Posse. The posse is composed of appointed volunteers who serve as special deputies by order of the sheriff. Its goal is to provide trained personnel to assist at various department and community events.

Otto served in the Navy for two years. The son of an Army drill sergeant, he was stationed in Guam while serving on the U.S.S. White Plains and the U.S.S. Haleakala.

Later, Otto moved to Nashville and signed a deal with Mercury Records that introduced him to country radio and a national audience. However, it was when he signed with Warner Bros. and released the album "Sunset Man" that his career shifted into high gear. Otto became a part of the renegade outfit The Muzik Mafia.

His song "Just Got Started Lovin' You" topped the country chart and was the Most Played Country Single of the Year in 2008, according to Billboard magazine. He co-wrote the Jamey Johnson hit "In Color," which was nominated for a second Grammy and won both the Country Music Academy's "Song of the Year" and the Academy of Country Music's "Song of the Year" awards in 2008.

Otto stepped away from the spotlight to focus on family and pour his life into a new season of songwriting. During his self-imposed hiatus, Otto penned hundreds of songs, including his new single "Somewhere Tonight." He has since returned to recording with a renewed commitment to create his own unique brand of country music.

The son of musicians, Bresh has been playing music for as long as he can remember, which made him a lover of sound and the art of recording. He was also raised on the most photographed movie ranch of its time and often helped his father in the darkroom. Being raised on movie sets gave him a love of film and light.