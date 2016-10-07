Two old-time shows are recreated on radio theater

Lakes Area Radio Theatre, 2214 Geneva Road NE in Alexandria is offering the following productions this week on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. On stage is Joe Johnson, Phil Goellner, Kip Sundlee, Amy Allen, Ashley Donley, Martin Kagermeyer and Michael Roers.

THE PHIL HARRIS SHOW: THE ELECTION COMMITTEE

In the "Election Committee," Phil Harris is supposed to help get people out to vote on Election Day. One of the requirements of the job is to be able to explain the issues, the candidates and how the election works. Sound easy? Not for Phil.

ESCAPE: THE MOST DANGEROUS GAME

Based on the classic short story by Richard Connell, "The Most Dangerous Game" will take audiences to an isolated tropical island where jaguars and tigers aren't the only treacherous predators around. The most threatening predator is still to come.

• • •

Admission is $5. For information, call the box office at (320) 808-3841. Past shows are available at www.lakesareatheatre.com.