Dr. Craig Jessop will be the principal teaching artist at the three-day choral retreat at Camp Ripley, Oct. 14-16, featuring, among other, the Alexandria High School Choir. (Contributed)

The Alexandria High School Choir will be one of the featured ensembles in a three-day choral music retreat at Camp Ripley Oct. 14-16. This is the fourth in a series of similar events hosted by the Upsala/Swanville Area Community Chorus.

The principal teaching artist for the retreat is Dr. Craig Jessop, Dean, Caine College of the Arts at Utah State University and the former director of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

More than 250 area singers are expected to participate in the retreat, which has a patriotic/military music theme.

There will be two concerts open to the public during the three-day retreat. The first will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7:30 p.m. in the Vessey Recreation Center on the post.

In addition to the massed choir, the concert will feature solo performances by the Alexandria, Brainerd and Little Falls High School Choirs, the Minnesota Center Chorale, the St. Cloud State University Concert Choir, the 34th Infantry Division Band, the Blivet Players, an Army/Air Force Quartet and the USA Honor Squad.

The second concert is a non-denominational service in the post chapel on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 10:30 a.m.

Both concerts are free, but due to limited seating in the chapel, a ticket will be necessary for admission to these events.

"The students are excited about participating in this event with one of the nation's choral music superstars," said Steve Deitz, director of the Alexandria High School Choir. "It's also going to be a great experience for my students to sing with the 34th Infantry Division Band, one of the Army's oldest and most prestigious musical units. ... All in all, it's going to be a very valuable learning experience for these students."