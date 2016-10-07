A night for the ladies

Ladies of all ages are invited to attend an evening of fun at Ladies Night Out on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Broadway Ballroom in Alexandria.

Guests can shop more than 40 unique vendors from handmade wool mittens to boutique fashion clothing. Cub Foods is also offering food samples and flu shots.

Entertainment for the evening includes a live oil painting by Art Bar 39, self-defense demonstrations by Schutz Martial Arts, music by the Alexienne Chorus and a presentation by Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union on how to protect yourself against identity theft.

The night will end with a show of fall fashions from Bon Jos and Alex Vision Source.