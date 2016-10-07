A night at the ballet

The St. Paul Ballet will perform a stage adaptation of "An American in Paris" on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7:30 p.m. at the Alexandria Area High School Performing Arts Center.

The ballet will be accompanied by the original Gershwin score. Peter Davison, who studied under dancer and choreographer Gene Kelly, created the choreography for the show.

Six local dancers will also take part in the performance. They include Avery Hanson, 9, Voyager Elementary; Kataia Roquette, 9, Parkers Prairie Elementary; Mariah Capistrant, 9, Voyager Elementary; Kiera Olmschied, 12, homeschool; Ki Blaser, 15, Alexandria Area High School; and Molly McKay, 16, Alexandria Area High School.

The girls auditioned this last summer and will perform live on stage as part of the show. Local ballet instructor Katherine Evans instructed them over the last few months to prepare them for the show.

A free dance workshop for ages 10 or older will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, at 4 p.m. at the Alexandria Area High School Performing Arts Center.

Tickets for adults range in price from $8 to $12. Student tickets are $5. Purchase tickets at the door; in person at the Community Education Office, 1410 McKay Ave. S. in Alexandria; over the phone at (320) 762-3310; or at www.alexandria.k12.mn.us.