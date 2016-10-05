Mikko Cowdery presents Second Sunday concert

Mikko Cowdery will present a free show of old-time pop tunes for the Second Sunday concert on Oct. 9 at 2:30 p.m. at the Alexandria Senior Center, 414 Hawthorne St., Alexandria.

The concert is part of an effort to make live entertainment more accessible to more people, according to Kathryn LeBrasseur, event facilitator. The program is free and open to all.

From coffee houses of the 1960s to bars, clubs, festivals and fairs, Cowdery has amassed a large repertoire of various styles of music. He was lead singer in the Irish band Skilly and Duff, which captured first place in the Celtic music competition at the Irish Fair of Minnesota in 2009.

Cowdery has a broad background in folk and Americana music, children's songs, gospel songs, and old pop music standards. He said his favorite music to play today consists of old pop standards from the 1940s and '50s.

The show will include songs like "Fly Me to the Moon," "Over the Rainbow," "Side by Side," "Hello Dolly," "Pennies from Heaven" and more.