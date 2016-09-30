Auditions are open for 'A Christmas Carol'

Alexandria Area Arts Association has announced auditions for its upcoming holiday staging of A Christmas Carol. Auditions will be Wednesday, Oct. 5, and Thursday, Oct. 6. Be prepared for a possible call back on Friday, Oct. 7.

The times are as follows:

Oct. 5

5:30 to 6 p.m. Music Man cast.

6 to 6:30 p.m. Ages 5-16.

6:30 to 8 p.m. Ages 17 and up.

Oct. 6

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Ages 5-16.

6:30 to 8 p.m. Ages 17 and up.

Bring a prepared one-minute monologue. Memorized is preferred but not mandatory. Be prepared to sing a short 30-second song of your choice. No accompaniment is needed or provided. Candidates should also be prepared to try a Cockney accent.

A Christmas Carol needs 12 to 14 cast members ages 2-16, 10 to 12 cast members ages 17-25, and 20 to 24 cast members older than 25.

For more information, visit www.alexandriaareaarts.org.