Southern Raised brings bluegrass to Central Square

Three sisters and one brother make up the bluegrass band Southern Raised. They will perform on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m. at Central Square in Glenwood. (Contributed)

Southern Raised is a group that is committed to the Lord, each other and bringing music to people. It will perform a concert on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m. at Central Square Cultural and Civic Center in Glenwood.

Originally trained in classical music, these three sisters and one brother deliver harmony-driven a cappella, as well as instrumental tunes while they cross genres.

Collectively, they have received nominations from Singing News Fan Awards, Diamond Awards, Front Porch Fellowship Awards and 32 Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America Midwest nominations.

Southern Raised was featured on Larry's Country Diner, The Guy Penrod Show, The Music City Show and more.

When asked about the heart behind the music, Southern Raised said, "He is the reason we sing, the passion that burns, the cause we carry and the One we love. We thank Him for allowing us the honor to share His message with the world."

To purchase tickets, call Central Square at (320) 634-0400 or visit www.centralsquare.org.