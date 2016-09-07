Tim and Kathy Ray will present “Melodies and Monologues” on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 2:30 p.m. at the Alexandria Senior Center. The Rays recently launched a theater company, Playing on Purpose Productions.

Tim and Kathy Ray will be the featured entertainers at the Alexandria Senior Center's Second Sunday program on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 2:30 p.m. All are welcome. A free-will offering will be accepted.

The performance is entitled "Melodies and Monologues" and is a fast-paced performance of scenes and songs. It consists of a collection of humorous and dramatic monologues that feature unique fictional characters solving problems. The scenes are laced with music.

Tim sings and plays guitar, and Kathy plays the ukulele and sings a variety of songs, including several that are originals by Tim.

The Rays recently started a theater company called Playing on Purpose Productions. They have worked with community organizations and schools throughout the state to create original plays with music that explore contemporary social issues.

In their most recent project, Playing with Memories, they worked with singer/songwriter Patty Kakac. For the project, residents in long-term care facilities are involved in writing a play with songs that are rooted in their childhood memories.