Robby Vee finishes out summer concert series

Robby Vee will perform a free concert on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. on the Douglas County Courthouse lawn, Alexandria. (Contributed)

Robby Vee will perform at the Red Willow Arts Coalition free concert on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. on the lawn at the Douglas County Courthouse in Alexandria.

Robby Vee, "The Prince of Twang," is recognized by both the American and Canadian Rockabilly Hall of Fame and has been performing his rock 'n' roll music for years on stages across the globe.

Having been on tour with Legends of Rock 'n' Roll, Vee has learned from entertainers such as James Burton, Little Richard, the Everly Brothers, Sir Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton, The Righteous Brothers, Buddy Holly's Crickets, Dick Clark, his father, 60's pop rocker Bobby Vee, and more.

Vee is known for combining elements to tell stories that bridge the generation gap from "the roots of rock 'n' roll to the new sounds of Americana music today."

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. In the event of inclement weather, listen to KXRA 1490 AM or KIKV 100.7 FM or visit www.redwillowartscoalition.org for cancellation information.

The Red Willow Arts Coalition is a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide the community with access to more musical experiences.

This activity is funded in part by a grant from the Lake Region Arts Council through a Minnesota State Legislative Appropriation.

The nightly sponsor is The Guitar Shoppe/RWAC. The series sponsors are Anderson Funeral Home and Elden's Fresh Foods.