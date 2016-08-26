Harper's Chord comes to Carlos Creek Winery

Harper’s Chord, which includes (left to right) Dave Lumley, Jill Moore, Roger Fink and Micah Barrett, will perform on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 2 p.m. at Carlos Creek Winery in Alexandria. (Contributed)

Harper's Chord will return to the Alexandria area on Saturday, Aug. 27. They will perform at Carlos Creek Winery for a four-hour show beginning at 2 p.m.

Lead vocalist Jill Moore and musicians Roger Fink, Micah Barrett and Dave Lumley bring their harmonies and country/folk sound to the stage. This will be an outdoor performance, weather permitting.

For more information or to hear samples of Harper's Chord's music, visit www.facebook.com/harperschord or www.HarpersChord.com.