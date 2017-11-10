Birdwatchers hear about birds and preserves after Harvey
The Prairie Lakes Audubon chapter will talk about the welfare of birds and nature preserves in the wake of Hurricane Harvey at its next meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14.
Tom Ries, an avid birder, will share his pictures of birds he saw in Texas, and chapter president Viola Riggle will talk about Harvey's impact. The meeting will be held at the Alexandria Senior Community Center, 414 Hawthorne St. in Alexandria.
Migrating birds depend on safe pathways each year. The meeting will cover the dangers facing birds in Texas. Members will also share local bird sightings.