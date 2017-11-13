College to show film about Rwanda war crimes

His trial marked the first time in history that rape was prosecuted as a crime against humanity and also a crime of genocide.

"The Uncondemned" follows the international team of lawyers and activists who fought to bring Akayesu to justice and the brave Rwandan women who came forward to testify against him.

Everyone age 14 and up are welcome to the event, set for Thursday, Nov. 16, with hors d'oeuvres at 5:30 p.m., the film at 6 p.m. and discussion at 7:30 p.m.

The college, its foundation and the Inclusion Network are sponsoring this free event at the college's Office & Information Technology Building, Auditorium 743.