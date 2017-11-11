Search
    Births

    Posted Today at 6:17 p.m.

    Douglas County Hospital

    October 29, 2017

    Girl, Shelby and Eric Thesing, Carlos

    November 1, 2017

    Boy, Jessica and Keith Bowman, Parkers Prairie

    November 3, 2017

    Boy, Hope and Joseph Wagner, Brandon

    Girl, Carrie and Micky Wunderlich, Alexandria

    November 4, 2017

    Girl, Jessica and Kristofer Thompson, Alexandria

    November 5, 2017

    Boy, Nicole and Dustin Wettstein, Long Prairie

    Boy, Jill and Ryan Holverson, Garfield

    November 6, 2017

    Girl, Kathleen Mueller and Gillian Schroeder, Alexandria

    Births from Jan. 1 to Nov. 6, 2017: 562

