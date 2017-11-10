Christmas Table event seeks hostesses

Those interested in setting a table at the Saturday, Dec. 2, event should stop by the senior center or call 320-762-2087 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Hostesses bring Christmas dishes and linens from home and decorate their table for the holiday. No two tables are alike. Details and suggestions are available at the senior center.

The luncheon starts at 11 a.m. and includes a catered lunch, games and live musical entertainment. Tickets cost $20 and must be purchased in advance from Trumm Drug downtown or the Alexandria Senior Center, 414 Hawthorne St. All proceeds benefit the senior center. Everyone is welcome.

Once close to shutting down, the senior center is now thriving, and membership has topped 700. However, organizers say they still need and appreciate the support of the community.