Homecoming right around the corner

Coronation will take place in the evening rather than the school day to encourage community attendance. This year's Homecoming is also getting an early start this year and will take place the second week of school for students.

Registration deadline to participate in the parade is noon, Monday, Sept. 11.

The schedule for the week is as follows.

* Items indicate high school dress-up days.

Sunday, Sep 10

12:00 p.m. - Powderpuff Football @ AAHS Stadium

1:30 p.m. - Powderpuff Volleyball @ AAHS Stadium

Monday, Sep 11

Dress Up Day*

7:00 p.m. - Coronation

Tuesday, Sep 12

Tacky Tourist Day*

Wednesday, Sep 13

Toga Day (Seniors only), Neon Day*

Thursday, Sep 14

USA Day

Friday, Sep 15

School Spirit Day*

2:25 p.m. - Pepfest (For high school students only)

Saturday, Sep 16

11:00 a.m. - Homecoming Parade (downtown)

11:30 a.m. - Tailgate Party/ Community Rally @ AAHS

2:00 p.m. - Football: Varsity vs Brainerd

8:00 p.m. - Homecoming Dance