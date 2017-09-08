Homecoming right around the corner
It's earlier than usual this year but it is Homecoming time for Alexandria Area High School.
This year's annual event will come with a few changes aimed at making it a more communitywide affair.
Coronation will take place in the evening rather than the school day to encourage community attendance. This year's Homecoming is also getting an early start this year and will take place the second week of school for students.
Registration deadline to participate in the parade is noon, Monday, Sept. 11.
The schedule for the week is as follows.
* Items indicate high school dress-up days.
Sunday, Sep 10
12:00 p.m. - Powderpuff Football @ AAHS Stadium
1:30 p.m. - Powderpuff Volleyball @ AAHS Stadium
Monday, Sep 11
Dress Up Day*
7:00 p.m. - Coronation
Tuesday, Sep 12
Tacky Tourist Day*
Wednesday, Sep 13
Toga Day (Seniors only), Neon Day*
Thursday, Sep 14
USA Day
Friday, Sep 15
School Spirit Day*
2:25 p.m. - Pepfest (For high school students only)
Saturday, Sep 16
11:00 a.m. - Homecoming Parade (downtown)
11:30 a.m. - Tailgate Party/ Community Rally @ AAHS
2:00 p.m. - Football: Varsity vs Brainerd
8:00 p.m. - Homecoming Dance