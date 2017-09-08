Search
    Homecoming right around the corner

    By Alexis Habberstad Today at 1:13 p.m.

    It's earlier than usual this year but it is Homecoming time for Alexandria Area High School.

    This year's annual event will come with a few changes aimed at making it a more communitywide affair.

    Coronation will take place in the evening rather than the school day to encourage community attendance. This year's Homecoming is also getting an early start this year and will take place the second week of school for students.

    Registration deadline to participate in the parade is noon, Monday, Sept. 11.

    The schedule for the week is as follows.

    * Items indicate high school dress-up days.

    Sunday, Sep 10

    12:00 p.m. - Powderpuff Football @ AAHS Stadium

    1:30 p.m. - Powderpuff Volleyball @ AAHS Stadium

    Monday, Sep 11

    Dress Up Day*

    7:00 p.m. - Coronation

    Tuesday, Sep 12

    Tacky Tourist Day*

    Wednesday, Sep 13

    Toga Day (Seniors only), Neon Day*

    Thursday, Sep 14

    USA Day

    Friday, Sep 15

    School Spirit Day*

    2:25 p.m. - Pepfest (For high school students only)

    Saturday, Sep 16

    11:00 a.m. - Homecoming Parade (downtown)

    11:30 a.m. - Tailgate Party/ Community Rally @ AAHS

    2:00 p.m. - Football: Varsity vs Brainerd

    8:00 p.m. - Homecoming Dance

