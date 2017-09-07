A taste of the fair at home

"How about if we bring the fair to you?" activities director Vange Anderson asked them.

That idea went over well. So Anderson planned three short days of fair-flavored events. On Tuesday, Aug. 22, Anderson arranged for games, including bingo. The next day, the Slewfoot Family Band arrived with music.

On the third day, the assisted living facility held an open-class arts and crafts exhibit with ribbons for all. Many of the residents had once entered their handiwork in the county fair, and their family members brought in their woodwork, quilts, paintings, embroidery and clothing. Staff members filed through the exhibit, blown away by the craftsmanship.

"The staff didn't even know how talented they are," Anderson said.

Staff members picked what they considered the best entries, and awarded grand prizes to Frances Beck for the quilt featuring state birds and flowers that she stitched when there were only 48 states, and to Gordon Schmidt for his hand-crafted wooden toys.

To top it off, there was fair food: cotton candy, mini-corn dogs, pickles on a stick and mini-donuts. The one big thing missing were the animals, but since the Erickson Petting Zoo had stopped by earlier this year, they figured that counted, Anderson said.

Most, if not all of the home's 32 residents participated in what they called the "mock fair," and about half brought an exhibit, said administrator Maggie Horning.

"I thought it went great," she said. "It was good to see all of the crafts and the paintings and all of their handiwork that they've done over the years. ... We tried to think of as much fair-related stuff as we could."