Class teaches mastering an aging life
Aging can sneak up and surprise a person with the tricks it plays on the mind and body.
Turns out, it can be mastered.
Beginning Thursday, Sept. 7, the Alexandria Public School District is offering an "Aging Mastery Program," which it says covers the realities of aging. The Community Education class will run from 5:15-6:45 a.m. each Thursday through October 5. The five sessions cost $20.
Topics include navigating longer lives, the concept of longevity as a gift, the importance of gratitude, exercise, sleep, nutrition, finances, medication management, advance planning, healthy relationships and fall prevention. The class will also offer speakers, healthy snacks, and support and encouragement.
To register, visit www.alexandria.thatscommunityed.com or call 320-762-3310, Ext. 4272.