Coffee house throws end-of-summer party

Those who attend are encouraged to leave cell phones at home and instead focus on people.

Sponsored by Common Grounds Coffee House and patrons, the event runs from 6-9 p.m. and will offer free food for all who attend, along with music, conversation, "intermittent comedy," audience participation games and an "impromptu improv presentation."

Bill Jarvi, coffee house owner, will also share a story.

Planners hope that "people from all parts of the community will come together for a time to begin or extend acquaintances and build relationships with others, outside their box, perhaps with those formerly unknown or little known to themselves," according to a news release distributed by Pastor Bob Brueske.

Volunteers are invited to gather at 4:30 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to bring family, friends and their own chairs, forget church denominations, and find things in common with others. Hawthorne will be blocked off between Fifth and Sixth streets.