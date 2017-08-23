Discovery school open house Aug. 30

Sixth grade: Students with yellow schedules will meet from 3:30-4 p.m.; students with pink schedules will meet from 4-4:30 p.m.; students with purple schedules will meet from 4:30-5 p.m. Everyone will start in the gym.

After a group presentation, students and parents will meet with the student's home base advisor.

Students should be bring their class schedule to orientation.

The orientation session for new seventh- and eighth-grade students is set for 4:30-5 p.m., also in the gym. After this group presentation, the new seventh- and eighth-grade students and parents will meet with the student's grade level dean.

Discovery School will hold an open house for all students in grades six to eight from 5-7:30 p.m. If students who have attended orientations would like more time to become familiar with the school, they may also attend the open house.

At the open house, students and parents walk through schedules, sign up for fall conferences, buy padlocks, access hallway lockers, put money into lunch accounts, register for athletic activities, and meet teachers and staff.

For more information, call the school from 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 762-7900.