Called One Voice Rising, the group will offer coffee, social hour, faith-based prayers and concerns for the government and national and world events.

Its website lists its goals as supporting President Donald Trump, forgiving others, turning back to God, holding government accountable and returning to government of, for and by the people.

"Unite as Americans not as party members," its website says. "We have been divided for too long and for the benefit of the elites and their global schemes. It is time for true Americans to come together and bury the hatchet. Time to come to our senses and quit fighting with each other and start fighting with our true enemy...Corruption and those who embrace it."

Dan Nokovich, a former missionary and Bible expositor, will lead the meeting. A Michigan native, he and his family now live in Alexandria. Chaplain Lonnie Titus of Golden Valley, who once spoke at the Unity Foundation luncheon, will also lead worship. Titus has spent time as a pastor in North Dakota and also assisting Christian gospel evangelist Ron Evitt in gospel events throughout the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming.

The meeting will include discussion time and plans for a fall rally.

In its news release, the group said, "We the people are.... the government! 'We are governed by consent.' We the people do not consent to government sponsored corruption and tyranny. So we are rising up against corruption and standing up for what is right."

The public is invited to attend. However, its website discourages anyone in a secret society from joining unless they renounce their membership in that secret society.