Knute Nelson to celebrate Alexandria's seniors

Knute Nelson has invited community members to help celebrate Alexandria's seniors with coffee, cookies and lemonade on Monday, Aug. 21, from 1-3 p.m. at their office location at 2715 Hwy 29 S., Suite 103 in Alexandria. At the event attendees will also have the opportunity to have free blood pressure and balance checks as well as meet this year's hospice and homecare team.

"It is an honor to celebrate national observances such as this to thank everyone in the communities we serve for your support in developing programs and services to enhance the quality of living for older adults," said Samantha Beckman, Vice President of Marketing at Knute Nelson. "We strive each day to enrich the lives of everyone we serve."