Refresher courses offered for older drivers

The $22 course is open to the public; pre-registration is required. A Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center certified instructor will deliver the latest information about driver safety, new laws and vehicle technology. For more information or to register, visit www.mnsafetycenter.org or call 1-888-234-1294.

Those age 55 and older who complete the course qualify for a 10 percent discount on their auto insurance premiums for three years, according to Minnesota law. First-time participants must complete an initial eight hours of training and a four-hour refresher class every three years to maintain the discount.

A refresher course also will be offered from 6-10 p.m. Sept. 14 at Parkers Prairie High School.