Habitat for Humanity dedicates two new homes

The first is set for 3:30 p.m. at 1643 Castle Lane in Alexandria, a house renovated by a mission team from Wisconsin and local volunteers.

At 5 p.m., at 3608 Pawnee Dr SE, Habitat will dedicate the 16th Thrivent Builds home in Douglas County. Through this partnership, Thrivent has given over $1.2 million locally to help families achieve affordable housing.

A light meal will be served after the dedications.

Each home will go to a mother with two children. Homeowner families are selected based on their need for housing, willingness to build their own homes alongside volunteers and ability to pay an affordable mortgage. For more information, call 320-762-4255, e-mail info@hfhdouglascounty.org or visit www.hfhdouglascounty.org.