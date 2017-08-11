Blues, chamber, rock music on tap

'Music in the Gardens' performer drew critical rave

Blues singer Joyann Parker will grace the stage in the Legacy Gardens Friday night for the "Music in the Gardens" series at Legacy of the Lakes Museum and Gardens. Parker is an accomplished singer, songwriter, pianist, and lead guitarist from the Twin Cities.

Star Tribune music critic John Bream had this to say about her debut at the Dakota Jazz Club in March: "In her Dakota debut, this Twin Citian came across like a sober Janis Joplin. And that's a compliment. She's a powerful, animated blues-rock singer, capable guitarist and pianist, and a writer of praiseworthy originals."

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and admission is $8. Lawn chairs are advised, and adult beverages and popcorn will be available for purchase. Concert-goers must be at least age 21.

Chamber music concerts continue

Festival of the Lakes continues its special 25th season with two concerts on Friday and Sunday at the Alexandria United Methodist Church, 2210 Sixth Ave. E. The 7 p.m. Friday concert will feature a program of all Czech composers: sonatas by Josef Antonín Štepán and Bohuslav Martinu and a piano trio by Antonín Dvorák, performed by Jill Olson Moser on violin, Richard Bock and Sarah Lewis on cello, and pianists Dina Michelson Namer, William Eddins and Lydia Artymiw.

At 7 p.m. Sunday, musicians will tackle a challenging quintet by Ernest Bloch that took seven years to bring to Alexandria. The concert will also feature a Beethoven string trio and a Debussy sonata. The lineup of musicians will be violinists Peter McGuire and Colin McGuire, David Auerbach on viola, Richard Bock on cello and William Eddins and Dina Michelson Namer on piano.

Million Dollar Quartet

Old Log Theatre's ode to four of rock 'n' roll's biggest legends continues through Sunday at Theatre L'Homme Dieu, 1875 Co. Rd. 120 NE in Alexandria.

Actors relive an impromptu 1956 jam session with Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Johnny Cash at Sun Records Studios in Memphis, Tenn. An engineer recorded them, and the tracks were later released for sale.

Shows start at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets, which cost $23-$35, are available at the box office, by calling 320-846-3150 or emailing tlhd@tlhd.org.

This is the last of the season's theatrical performances at Theatre L'Homme Dieu. One show in its concert series remains, "Remembering Bobby V" August 15-16.