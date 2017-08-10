Search
    Garfield Days features dances, bingo, parade

    Posted Today at 4:30 p.m.
    Families turned out to enjoy the day during last year's Garfield Days.(Echo Press file photo)

    This town of 145 northwest of Alexandria will come alive this weekend with street dances, kids activities and a beer garden for the annual Garfield Days festival.

    Here's the lineup of events:

    Friday, Aug. 11

    5:30 p.m. Quilt bingo and silent auction at St. John's Church

    6 p.m. Food concessions, fire department water wars in front of Fire Station Bar & Grill

    6-9 p.m. Street dance featuring "Pure Country," a family event

    7 p.m. Cow Pie Bingo benefit for Garfield Days 2018

    Saturday, Aug. 12

    7-11 a.m. Pancake feed and silent auction at St. John's Church

    8 a.m. Citywide garage sales

    9 a.m.-1 p.m. Vendor Blender at Garfield City Hall/Community Center

    Noon Parade, with float registration in front of Garfield Elementary School at 11 a.m.

    Noon-4 p.m. Pie and ice cream social at St. Luke's Church, with entertainment by Fred Walter from 1-3 p.m.

    Activities in City Park

    1:30 p.m. Pig races from Leader, Minn.

    11 a.m.-3 p.m. Pork chop feed

    11 a.m.-4 p.m. Beer Garden (no outside beer allowed in park)

    2:30 p.m. Kids water ball wars

    1-4 p.m. Kiddie Carnival $5 wristbands provides an all-day pass to kids' activities, including a petting zoo, face painting, bouncy houses, pig races, water ball wars, Thomas the Train and a tractor pull

    1-3 p.m. Lions bingo

    1:30 p.m. Bean bag tournaments (to sign up text or call 320-491-1198)

    4 p.m. Kiddie tractor pull

    9:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Street dance between Garfield Pub and the Fire Station Bar & Grill featuring "Dana Robinson & the Bottlerockets."

