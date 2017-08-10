Garfield Days features dances, bingo, parade
This town of 145 northwest of Alexandria will come alive this weekend with street dances, kids activities and a beer garden for the annual Garfield Days festival.
Here's the lineup of events:
Friday, Aug. 11
5:30 p.m. Quilt bingo and silent auction at St. John's Church
6 p.m. Food concessions, fire department water wars in front of Fire Station Bar & Grill
6-9 p.m. Street dance featuring "Pure Country," a family event
7 p.m. Cow Pie Bingo benefit for Garfield Days 2018
Saturday, Aug. 12
7-11 a.m. Pancake feed and silent auction at St. John's Church
8 a.m. Citywide garage sales
9 a.m.-1 p.m. Vendor Blender at Garfield City Hall/Community Center
Noon Parade, with float registration in front of Garfield Elementary School at 11 a.m.
Noon-4 p.m. Pie and ice cream social at St. Luke's Church, with entertainment by Fred Walter from 1-3 p.m.
Activities in City Park
1:30 p.m. Pig races from Leader, Minn.
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Pork chop feed
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Beer Garden (no outside beer allowed in park)
2:30 p.m. Kids water ball wars
1-4 p.m. Kiddie Carnival $5 wristbands provides an all-day pass to kids' activities, including a petting zoo, face painting, bouncy houses, pig races, water ball wars, Thomas the Train and a tractor pull
1-3 p.m. Lions bingo
1:30 p.m. Bean bag tournaments (to sign up text or call 320-491-1198)
4 p.m. Kiddie tractor pull
9:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Street dance between Garfield Pub and the Fire Station Bar & Grill featuring "Dana Robinson & the Bottlerockets."