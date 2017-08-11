St. Mary's students win poster and mural contest

Fifth- and sixth-grade students throughout Douglas County created posters and murals using the theme, "Our Soil, A Layer of Life." Earlier this spring, Danica Derks from the SWCD visited classrooms and gave presentations on the importance of our soil. The students then used that information to create posters and murals for the contest.

Poster winners are: Kylie Christiansen of Discovery Elementary School, first place; Courtney Violette of Discovery Elementary, second place; and Jacob Fleming & Nicholas Wieberdink of St. Mary's Elementary, third place. Each winner received a monetary prize from the Douglas SWCD and the Water Wisdom Education Project through the Douglas County Lakes Association.