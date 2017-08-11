Search
    St. Mary's students win poster and mural contest

    Posted Today at 8:25 a.m.
    Jacob Fleming and Nicholas Wieberdink of St. Mary's Elementary School took third place with their poster about "Our Soil, A Layer of Life." (Contributed)1 / 4
    Courtney Violette of Discovery Elementary took second place in the Soil and Water Conservation District's 2017 Poster and Mural Contest. (Contributed)2 / 4
    Kylie Christiansen of Discovery Middle School took first place in the poster contest (Contributed)3 / 4
    Ella Sanden and Giselle Jahner, students at St. Mary's Elementary School, won the overall award in the Douglas County Soil and Water District's poster and mural contest. (Contributed)4 / 4

    Ella Sanden and Giselle Jahner, who will be in seventh grade at St. Mary's Elementary School in Alexandria, won the 2017 Poster and Mural Contest sponsored by the Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District. Their school will receive a $500 science prize through the Water Wisdom Education Project of the Douglas County Lakes Association.

    Fifth- and sixth-grade students throughout Douglas County created posters and murals using the theme, "Our Soil, A Layer of Life." Earlier this spring, Danica Derks from the SWCD visited classrooms and gave presentations on the importance of our soil. The students then used that information to create posters and murals for the contest.

    Poster winners are: Kylie Christiansen of Discovery Elementary School, first place; Courtney Violette of Discovery Elementary, second place; and Jacob Fleming & Nicholas Wieberdink of St. Mary's Elementary, third place. Each winner received a monetary prize from the Douglas SWCD and the Water Wisdom Education Project through the Douglas County Lakes Association.

