Student accomplishments, scholarships

Alexandria: Megan Wileen Brede, bachelor of science, College of Arts and Sciences; Samantha Marie Bryce, bachelor of science, College of Nursing; Ashley Mae Lenz, bachelor of science, College of Nursing;

Evansville: Melinda Sue Anderson, bachelor of science, College of Education and Human Sciences

Glenwood: Cody Blevins, bachelor of science, College of Arts and Sciences

Awards and honors

The following students have been named to the spring semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities:

Alexandria: Matthew Bittmann; junior, College of Biological Sciences; Carl Branch, senior, College of Biological Sciences; Eric Branch, senior, College of Food, Agriculture and Natural Resource Science; Bethany Hasz, sophomore, College of Education/Human Development; Megan Hasz, sophomore, College of Education/Human Development; Hailey Haugen, senior, College of Biological Sciences; Samuel Helgeson, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts; Matthew Roers, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts; Wyatt Wittenburg, sophomore, College of Education/Human Development.

Carlos: Shelby Steidl, senior, College of Liberal Arts

Miltona: Jack Williams, junior, College of Liberal Arts.

Osakis: Melissa Drown, senior, College of Biological Sciences; Peyton Garcia, senior, College of Design.

• • •

Two Alexandria students have received scholarships from BSU Alumni and Foundation at Bemidji State University. Kari Norheim, a sophomore studying vocal performance and psychology, received the Donald and Ione DeKrey Memorial Scholarship and the Ray Breen Scholarship. Lauren Stockmoe, a freshman studying business administration, received the Welle Family/First National Bank Scholarship.

• • •

Kevin Campbell of Brandon received a $1,000 scholarship from the Dakota Supply Group Scholarship Fund of the FM Area Foundation. Campbell will attend Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Wadena to become an electrician. The Dakota Supply Group Scholarship Fund was created to encourage and support students obtaining a degree in a trade industry.

• • •

Emily Merten and Alexander Roth of Alexandria have been named to the Dean's List at Drake University in Iowa. This academic honor is achieved by earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the spring semester at Drake.

• • •

The following students earned a GPA of at least 3.65 and were named to the spring semester Dean's List at University of Northwestern - St. Paul with highest honors:

Alexandria: Lauren Hagstrom and Michael Herringshaw

Garfield: Sarah Buse