Red Cross: Blood donations urgently needed

In Douglas County, donors have two opportunities to give this month: noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 605 Douglas Ave., and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24 at Cornerstone Church, 202 7th Ave. E.

In August, regular donors may delay giving because of vacations and back-to-school activities. To fully meet the needs of hospital patients in the coming days and weeks, donations are urgently needed from new and current donors, the Red Cross said in a news release. Those who donated blood earlier this summer may be eligible to donate again. Blood can be safely donated every 56 days, and Power Red cells, drawn with a special machine, can be donated every 112 days.

Those who give blood or platelets now through August 31 will be emailed a $5 Target gift card, the news release said.

To schedule an appointment, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). To help reduce wait times, donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.