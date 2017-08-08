Radio theater troupe re-enacts old time radio
Lakes Area Radio Theatre is re-creating two old time radio theater stories from the 1950s, a mix of comedy and crime. They will play at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, at the Lakes Area Radio Theater, 2214 Geneva Rd NE in Alexandria.
In "Jane Goes to See a Psychiatrist," a psychiatrist ends up with troubles instead of solving Jane's.
In "The Goofy Groom," Nick, the Thin Man, sets out to thwart some very bad people intent on killing a bride and groom.
Shows are broadcast on its network of radio stations or on its website, lakesareatheatre.com.