Artists offer free community art day
Community members can make postcards, posters or other projects from 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Aug. 8 when the Alexandria United Methodist Church 2210 E. 6th Ave. hosts a free Community Art Day.
Led by the Brush and Palette Club, artists will demonstrate a range of techniques such as mixing colors and layering watercolor paints that visitors can then try out at hands-on art stations. Projects available include zentangle, mono printing, postcards, greeting cards and posters.
The session, partially funded through a grant from the Runestone Electric Association, is for ages 8 and up. Children must be supervised by an adult.